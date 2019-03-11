JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt removes three Sena members from Saibaba trust committee

Piramal Critical Care launches Morphine Sulfate injection in US
Business Standard

Germany's Merkel welcomes idea of European aircraft carrier

AP  |  Berlin 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is endorsing the idea of developing a joint European aircraft carrier, as suggested by her party's leader.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Merkel in December as leader of the Christian Democratic Union, made the proposal in a weekend response to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposals for European Union reform.

She noted that Germany and France are already working together on a future European combat aircraft.

She said that "the next step could be to start on the symbolic project of building a common European aircraft carrier" to underline the EU's global security role.

Merkel said Monday that "it's right and good that we have such equipment on the European side, and I'm happy to work on it."

But she added that "we have to do other things as a priority.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements