German is endorsing the idea of developing a aircraft carrier, as suggested by her party's

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded in December as of the Christian Democratic Union, made the proposal in a weekend response to French Emmanuel Macron's proposals for reform.

She noted that and are already working together on a future European combat aircraft.

She said that "the next step could be to start on the symbolic project of building a common European aircraft carrier" to underline the EU's global security role.

said Monday that "it's right and good that we have such equipment on the European side, and I'm happy to work on it."



But she added that "we have to do other things as a priority.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)