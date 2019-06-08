Delhiites reels under scorching heat, relief unlikely for 2 days

The national capital reeled under scorching heat Saturday, with high adding to the discomfort of the residents.

The weatherman said no relief is expected from the scorching heat for two days.

The recorded the maximum temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and the minimum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius. levels oscillated between 22 and 74 per cent, a MeT said.

The stations at Palam, Ayanagar and Jafarpur recorded the maximum temperature at 45.2, 44.6 and 44.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Sunday, the city is expected to record a high of 44 and a low of 29 degrees Celsius, the said.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degrees mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)