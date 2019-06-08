Sena MP Shewale to donate one month salary for drought relief

of the has announced to donate his salary for one month for drought relief in his home state

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha secretary general, Shewale has requested that his first salary as an be deposited in the "Chief Minister's fund" for drought mitigation.

Shewale, who got re-elected from the constituency in the recently-concluded polls, said the state was experiencing severe drought this year.

Sena has made an appeal for contribution for drought mitigation.

The Sena won 18 seats in the 2019 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)