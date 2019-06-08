Sena MP Shewale to donate one month salary for drought relief

-
Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena has announced to donate his salary for one month for drought relief in his home state Maharashtra.
In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha secretary general, Shewale has requested that his first salary as an MP be deposited in the "Chief Minister's fund" for drought mitigation.
Shewale, who got re-elected from the constituency in the recently-concluded polls, said the state was experiencing severe drought this year.
Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has made an appeal for contribution for drought mitigation.
The Sena won 18 seats in the 2019 elections.
