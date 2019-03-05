Girl of govt run residential school dies after complaining of

A class 8 girl of a government-run residential high school died in a hospital in district hours after she vomited and complained of stomach pain, police said Tuesday.

members of the student lodged an FIR accusing the school authorities of negligence.

The girl was first admitted to following vomiting and stomach pain in the school at Mandia on Monday evening. She was later shifted to the PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada where she died after midnight, police said.

Demanding compensation to the of the deceased, activists of the and the JMM staged demonstration near the district Collector's office here with the body of girl.

The protest was withdrawn after Additional SP Jayram Satpathy and Mina Ketan Mangraj talked with the agitators.

The district administration announced Rs 50,000 for cremation of the girl and Rs 2 lakh compensation to her besides promising action in any lapse was found on the part of the school after inquiry, said an

