Punjab CM approves Master plan of Banur

Tuesday gave in-principle approval to the master plan for development of as an industrial hub and directed the town planning department to make necessary amendments for time-bound completion of the project.

Chairing the 37th meeting of Regional, here, Singh underlined the importance of the move to boost the region's industrial development in the light of the pro-investment environment, backed by the policies and incentives announced by his government, according to an official release.

The CM also gave approval to effect amendments in the development control regulations, thus acceding to the demand of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of (CREDAI) regarding calculation of saleable area of EWS sites and alignment of zonal roads for connectivity of sector and inter-sector roads in various master plans.

He also gave the go-ahead to make amendments in the unified zoning regulations and development controls for master plans to ensure planned and holistic urban development in the state.

It was also decided in the meeting to allow warehousing of all commodities in the agricultural zone of the notified plan, for which objections would be invited from the general public before the final notification of the master plan.

Reviewing the functioning of various development authorities -- Punjab Urban Development Authority, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, Patiala Development Authority, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Amritsar Development Authority, and -- the CM also accepted the proposal for allotment of land to the petrol pumps through

Amarinder also approved fixation of reserve prices for hotel sites, rationalisation, which has been done for sites covering more than 2,000 square yards.

The reserve price for larger sites for hotels has been fixed at 100 per cent of residential rates currently prevailing in various urban authorities, as per the release.

The also gave nod to a proposal for the creation of posts in the newly set up Dera to spruce up the infrastructure and undertake beautification in the region as part of the ongoing 550th birth

