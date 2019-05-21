Girl raped by two men in Rajasthan's Karauli district: Police

A girl was allegedly raped by two men in district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, aged around 18-19 years, has alleged that the incident happened on Monday, when she was intercepted by two men, who forcibly took her to an isolated area and took turns to rape her, (SHO) of the station Manoharlal said, adding that the accused are absconding.

One of the accused was identified as Manish Meena, he said.

"A medical examination of the girl will be conducted on Tuesday. Teams have been formed to nab the accused," the SHO added.

