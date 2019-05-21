Maha: Man hurt after eating burger having glass shards

A 31-year-old man has lodged a police complaint alleging he found glass shards in his burger at an outlet of a well-known global chain in city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Sajid Pathan, an auto-rickshaw driver, went to the outlet located on Fergusson Road here on May 15 with his friends to have lunch.

"According to the complainant, he ordered burgers, fries and col drinks and while having a bite,he suddenly felt something in the throat and also experienced a sharp pain," an at the station said.

Pathan alleged he received a bruise in his mouth and when he spat, there was blood in it, he said.

When he checked the leftover burger in his hand, he found a piece of glass in it, the said, quoting the complaint.

When Pathan complained, the outlet's staff came to his table, took away the tray along with the and asked him to rush to a hospital, the said.

The man claimed some part of the glass piece went into his stomach for which he was undergoing medical treatment.

He approached the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint against the food outlet, the official said.

"We have registered a case against the Burger King's area manager, under Indian Penal Code Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)and 34 (common intention)," he said, adding that a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)