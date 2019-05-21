DeepQuanty Artificial Intelligence Labs Announces the Launch of its First Product 'SnapChek'

/ -- An Automatic Processing Engine Delivers above 90% extraction accuracy on any handwritten field such as date, name, amount in words and amount in figures 100% extraction accuracy in printed fields such as account number, MICR, and IFSC Code. Significantly reduces time & error in clearing operations DeepQuanty Labs is proud to announce the launch of its first product - SnapChek - an Automatic Processing Engine, powered by Designed and built by a patent pending process, SnapChek delivers above 90% extraction accuracy on any handwritten field such as date, name, amount in words and amount in figures and near 100% extraction accuracy in printed fields such as account number, MICR, and IFSC Code.

Mahadevan Jayaram, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, DeepQuanty Labs, says, "SnapChek provides banks in a significant opportunity to enhance experience. Imagine the reduction in turnaround time for cheque clearing."



SnapChek was developed at Development Centre by a team of AI specialists in under four months. Sundar Kanniappan, CTO, DeepQuanty Artificial Intelligence Labs, says, "Our AI team is proud to have solved a very old problem in an unconventional fashion, which puts SnapChek way ahead in performance when compared to known and published benchmarks. SnapChek is just the first of a slew of exciting products that will be launched in the next few months."



About DeepQuanty Artificial Intelligence Labs:was set up just four months ago with the objective of applying to solve problems in the banking, retail, e-commerce, insurance and The idea is to extract data from images such as cheques, application forms, identity proof, and apparel, with an ability to build further intelligence post extraction. For e.g. one can quickly sort apparel images into kinds, shapes, designs, colours, and sizes. Or similarly, extract from such as type of income and expense. The deeper idea is to immensely change the customer experience in the industry and also deliver cost advantages.

is founded by seasoned professionals with global exposure and decades of experience in the technology and data sciences domain.

Visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)