JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha: Man hurt after eating burger having glass shards

Australia election triggers refugee suicide attempts
Business Standard

Four students killed in accident

Press Trust of India  |  Baghpat (UP) 

Four students were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Sarfabad village on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the car was coming from Haryana, Circle Officer, Khekda, R.P Singh said.

Another girl, who sustained injuries in the accident, has been admitted to the district hospital.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 13:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements