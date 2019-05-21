Four students killed in accident

-
Four students were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Sarfabad village on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place when the car was coming from Haryana, Circle Officer, Khekda, R.P Singh said.
Another girl, who sustained injuries in the accident, has been admitted to the district hospital.
Further details are awaited.
