Hi-tech system for hiring pony, porter and palanquin services for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

A hi-tech pre-paid system for availing pony, and was launched Tuesday for visitors at Katra, the base camp of Mata shrine, an said.

The pilgrims can now avail the round-the-clock digital facility of ponies, 'pithoo' (porters) and 'palki' (palanquins) at predetermined rates from the nine integrated pre-paid counters, he said.

The counters are at Katra, Banganga, Charan-Paduka, Adhkuwari-I, Adhkuwari-II, Sanjichhat, Parvati Bhawan at Bhawan, and Bhairon, the said.

The counters will also serve as grievance registration centres for the pilgrims, he added.

"Each Yatri will be provided a helmet and elbow and knee pads to provide preventive cover against any accidental injury," the said.

The pre-paid system will ensure that pilgrims are charged as per the rates fixed by the Reasi district administration, he said.

The new system was inaugurated by of Police, Udhampur-Reasi, B S Tuti.

Tuti said the system will not only help the pilgrims for a hassle-free trip to the shrine, but also the police to maintain surveillance.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Shrine Board, Simrandeep Singh said the project was an outcome of the orders by the and the on the issue of regulating mules, capping its count, management of mule dung and overcharging, among other issues.

