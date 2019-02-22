JUST IN
Dhakshineshwar Suresh in AITA men's tennis final

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Dhakshineshwar Suresh of Tamil Nadu beat Nitin Kumar Sinha (West Bengal) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to move into the final of the MCC-S R Subramaniam Memorial AITA Mens Tennis Championship here Friday.

He will play top seed Niki Poonacha of Andhra Pradesh, who ended the run of the experienced V M Ranjeet with a 6-4, 6-3 win, in the final.

The duo of Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Ihsan Hussian beat Jatin Dahiya and Dhakshineswar Suresh 6-3 6-3 to claim the doubles title.

