Dhakshineshwar Suresh in AITA men's tennis final

Dhakshineshwar Suresh of Tamil Nadu beat (West Bengal) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to move into the final of the MCC-S R Memorial AITA Mens Tennis Championship here Friday.

He will play top seed of Andhra Pradesh, who ended the run of the experienced V M Ranjeet with a 6-4, 6-3 win, in the final.

The duo of and beat Jatin Dahiya and Dhakshineswar Suresh 6-3 6-3 to claim the doubles title.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)