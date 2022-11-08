JUST IN
Public good enablers to drive India's digital revolution: BankBazaar CEO
Shoppers are back in stores, spending up: Raymond's Gautam Singhania
Bharat Highways InvIT to raise Rs 3,000-crore through rupee-term loans
M P Birla group's Birla Corporation posts Rs 56 cr loss in second quarter
India's Godrej Consumer profit misses view on weak Indonesia sales
India's 'first' Twitter user undecided on whether to pay for blue tick
Viatris eyes $1 billion revenue from eye care acquisitions by 2028
Welspun India's Q2 net profit down 96% at Rs 8.33 cr due to high input cost
Near-term growth concerns, further price cuts to cap returns for Marico
Tobacco player VST logs 22% sales growth in quarter ended Sept 30
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Public good enablers to drive India's digital revolution: BankBazaar CEO
Business Standard

GMR Goa International Airport Limited at North Goa unveils its brand logo

GMR Goa International Airport Limited, an upcoming facility at Mopa in North Goa, on Tuesday unveiled its new brand Logo

Topics
Goa | civil aviation sector

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3

GMR Goa International Airport Limited, an upcoming facility at Mopa in North Goa, on Tuesday unveiled its new brand Logo.

"We are very happy to announce the launch of our New Goa Airport Brand Identity Logo, as a part of creating a distinct marque amongst our valued customers," GGIAL CEO RV Sheshan said.

The company has crafted a logo that has a perfect amalgamation of the key elements of Goa, he said.

"It conveys our commitment to serving our customers with the best world-class airport experiences while remaining true to our longstanding reputation."

As a prominent representation of the company, people, and brand, the new logo is playful, optimistic and smart. Inspired by the sun, sand, palm trees, sea, sky, earth and fun which define Goa, the logo for New Goa Airport has incorporated each of these attributes, a media release by GGIAL said.

"The new Goa airport is about relaxing and also moving, thus unfolding a new and smooth pace of life. The new Goa airport is about the hills, the water, the greenery and the Goan Spirit. All the colours that define state on the southwestern coast of India and the emotions that surround it find expression in the New Wave Logo," it added.

The company has said all the attributes that symbolise the spirit of Goa are present in this corporate insignia.

The new airport would be developed in stages initially to service about 4.4 million passengers per anum and will be scaled up as per traffic growth demands. This Airport will be a full-service airport catering to domestic and international passengers besides freight services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 21:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.