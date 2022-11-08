India's Godrej Consumer profit misses view on weak Indonesia sales

-
ALSO READ
'We need to stop dividing country; govt, industry need to do more'
Weak Q1 cash flows, debt increase a worry for Godrej Properties
Godrej Appliances to invest Rs 200 crore in capacity expansion in FY23
Godrej Properties buys land parcel in Mumbai for its luxury housing project
Godrej submits Science Based Targets initiative for emission reduction
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Godrej Consumer Products on Tuesday reported a sharper-than-expected drop in second quarter profit, as expenses climbed, while Indonesia sales continued to decline.
Profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 3.59 billion Indian rupees ($44.01 million), compared with 4.79 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4.11 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Consumer goods makers across the globe have been reeling under inflationary pressure due to lingering pandemic-led supply crunches, while a spike in raw material costs fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to their woes.
Godrej Consumer's total expenses climbed 14.4% to 29.51 billion rupees, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined 15%.
The decline was due to increased marketing spends, higher costs and weak demand in Indonesia, Latin America and a few South Asian countries, Managing Director Sudhir Sitapati said in a statement.
The maker of Cinthol soaps and Goodknight mosquito repellents has been struggling in Indonesia, a key market, over the last few quarters amid macroeconomic challenges made worse by stubbornly high inflation and intense competition.
Hygiene products suffered a knock in Indonesia as the pandemic-led demand started fading, leading to an 11% drop in constant currency sales.
Meanwhile, sales in India grew 8%, driven by price increases that led to a 5% drop in volume.
"With inflationary pressures abating," Sitapati said he now expects volumes to return to growth in the short term.
Overall revenue from operations climbed 7.2% to 33.92 billion rupees.
Constant currency sales in the Africa, United States and Middle East cluster grew 13% on the back of expansion in consumer goods business.
Shares of the company closed marginally lower on Monday. Indian markets were shut for a holiday on Tuesday.
($1 = 81.5690 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Akansha Victor in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 20:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU