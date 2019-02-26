GMR outbids GVK, Doit for airport project in Andhra Pradesh

: Infrastructure Limited has emerged as the highest bidder overtaking and Smart Infrastructure for the proposed greenfield airport project near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, a senior state government said Tuesday.

The financial bids were opened by officials of the Airports Development Corporation (APADCL), a government nodal agency, on Monday.

"We have opened the price bid. emerged as the highest bidder. It has quoted a passenger fee of Rs 303. There were totally three bidders who participated in the bidding - GMR, and Smart," principal secretary, Energy, Infrastructure & Investments of Ajay Jain told

He said offered Rs 207 while offered Rs 261 fee per passenger, he added.

"Now that the price bid has been open, it has to get the approval of the board, then it will go to the government and later to the and Ultimately, it will go to the cabinet which has to approve the agreement. It will take a minimum of 30 to 45 days," the added.

The project involves an investment of around Rs 2,700 crore, according to sources.

The has created a special purpose vehicle International Airport Corporation Ltd for the project.

The current proposal is for phase-I of the airport where the airstrip would be developed for operation of type of aircraft.

The government wanted to construct a new alternative airport to Visakhapatnam in the neighbouring district.

The had earlier cancelled bidding process after emerged as the winner with being the unsuccessful bidder.

Then, the government decided to invite fresh bids with new terms, including development of a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and training facilities.

