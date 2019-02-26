GMR outbids GVK, Doit for airport project in Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Foundation laid for Bhogapuram International Airport near Vizag
Andhra allots 500 acres for proposed Bhogapuram Airport
GMR Airports highest bidder for privatisation of Nagpur Airport
MAHB's Hyderabad airport stake sale pact with GMR Group terminated
GMR emerges highest bidder for Nagpur Airport project
-
: GMR Infrastructure Limited has emerged as the highest bidder overtaking GVK and Doit Smart Infrastructure for the proposed greenfield Bhogapuram airport project near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, a senior state government official said Tuesday.
The financial bids were opened by officials of the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation (APADCL), a government nodal agency, on Monday.
"We have opened the price bid. GMR emerged as the highest bidder. It has quoted a passenger fee of Rs 303. There were totally three bidders who participated in the bidding - GMR, GVK and Doit Smart," principal secretary, Energy, Infrastructure & Investments of Andhra Pradesh Ajay Jain told PTI.
He said GVK offered Rs 207 while DOIT offered Rs 261 fee per passenger, he added.
"Now that the price bid has been open, it has to get the approval of the board, then it will go to the government and later to the finance and law departments. Ultimately, it will go to the cabinet which has to approve the agreement. It will take a minimum of 30 to 45 days," the official added.
The project involves an investment of around Rs 2,700 crore, according to sources.
The state government has created a special purpose vehicle Bhogapuram International Airport Corporation Ltd for the project.
The current proposal is for phase-I of the airport where the airstrip would be developed for operation of Airbus-A380 type of aircraft.
The government wanted to construct a new alternative airport to Visakhapatnam in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district.
The state government had earlier cancelled bidding process after Airports Authority of India emerged as the winner with GMR being the unsuccessful bidder.
Then, the government decided to invite fresh bids with new terms, including development of a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and training facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU