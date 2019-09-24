Goa casinos to be given extension to operate in Mandovi: Lobo

Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Tuesday said the off shore casinos would be granted extension to operate in the Mandovi river until a new policy for it is framed.

The six-month extension granted by the state Cabinet to all six off shore casinos to operate in the river flowing here expires on September 30.

"The Cabinet would be granting extension to these casinos to operate in the river till a new policy for it does not come into effect," he said.

The minister said his department will conduct a study to assess the feasibility of relocating the casinos to Aguada side of the river.

"The feasibility study will be conducted in next two days and the report will be submitted to the government by next week," he said, adding that safety of passengers on these vessels will be of paramount importance.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this month said casinos are one of the important parts of tourism in the state as they attract visitors.

