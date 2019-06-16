JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

MP seer's entombment plan for failed poll prediction thwarted

Junior doctors in Telangana threatenstir over retirement age
Business Standard

Goa doctors to take part in IMA's nationwide strike on Mon

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Non-essential medical services in Goa will be shut Monday between 6am and 6pm as part of a nationwide shutdown call give by the Indian Medical Association.

The IMA Sunday said it will go ahead with its strike on June 17 with withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country in the wake of the recent assault on doctors in West Bengal.

In Goa, doctors will have a protest march starting at 10am Monday from Azad Maidan till old GMC complex, a doctor said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU