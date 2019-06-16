Goa: Father-son killed, wife critically hurt in road accident

A man and his son were killed while his wife was critically injured when a jeep hit their car on the Goa-Mumbai highway on Sunday morning, police said.
The accident took place around 7 am on Siolim-Chopdem bridge located on the highway when the family was returning to their native Morjim village in North Goa district after attending the Sunday Mass at a local church, Anjuna police station's inspector Navlesh Desai said.
The jeep, which was coming from the opposite direction, suddenly entered a wrong lane and hit the car, killing two of its occupants on the spot, he said.
The deceased are identified as Judas Fernandes and his son Joao Fernandes, he said.
The injured woman was admitted to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital where her condition was reported to be critical, Desai said.
Some angry locals later blocked the bridge for over an hour while demanding arrest of the jeep driver. They also set ablaze the jeep, which had a Maharashtra registration number, Desai said.
The police managed to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control, he said.
The jeep driver, identified as Shekhar Dubey, hailing from Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district, was later arrested and booked under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving, the official said.
