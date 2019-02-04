Goa mining: BJP could face resentment in LS polls, says Cabral

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Senior Goa BJP leader Nilesh Cabral Monday said his party might have to face the resentment of people in the state's two Lok Sabha seats if the mining impasse is not resolved soon.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

"We are trying our best to solve the problem. There is no difference of opinion that mining should resume. The government also knows if this issue is not solved, then the people living in the mining belt will not be with us," Cabral, the state Power minister, said.

The mining belt in the state comprises Bicholim in North Goa and South Goa's Quepem, Sanguem and Canacona.

"I have a feeling the process to resume mining will have to initiated before February 13. If it does not happen now, then it will not happen in future. The state government should be serious about it," he claimed.

