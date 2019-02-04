Goa mining: BJP could face resentment in LS polls, says Cabral

Senior BJP Nilesh Cabral Monday said his party might have to face the resentment of people in the state's two seats if the impasse is not resolved soon.

came to a standstill in in March last year after the quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

"We are trying our best to solve the problem. There is no difference of opinion that should resume. The government also knows if this issue is not solved, then the people living in the mining belt will not be with us," Cabral, the state Power minister, said.

The mining belt in the state comprises Bicholim in North and South Goa's Quepem, Sanguem and Canacona.

"I have a feeling the process to resume mining will have to initiated before February 13. If it does not happen now, then it will not happen in future. The should be serious about it," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)