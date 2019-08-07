Goa: Politicians of various hues hail Swaraj as inspiration

The Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, with the members hailing her as an "inspiration" and "iron lady of Indian politics".

Swaraj (67) passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

After moving the resolution, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Swaraj shone in the male-dominated political arena even without having any family dynasty in this field".

"She has shown how anyone with capabilities can climb up the ladder of success," he said.

Passing the motion, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar termed Swaraj as the "iron lady in Indian politics".

"Her death is a big loss for the country. The House is with her family in this times of grief," he said.

The House observed a one-minute silence as a tribute to Swaraj.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said Swaraj had "gifted" the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to Goa when she headed the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

"She was known for humility and respecting even her political opponents," he said.

Deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said Swaraj will be known for extending help to Indians in distress abroad.

Deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes Swaraj would convince even her political opponents during Parliamentary debates.

"The way she used to answer every query was remarkable. Today, India has lost a great leader," he added.

BJP Minister Milind Naik said Swaraj was an "inspiration" for many women in the country who would like to become a leader like her.

Environment Minister and BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral recalled how she was accessible to the common people despite holding a high office.

Former chief minister and Congress MLA Pratapsinh Rane said, "Swaraj was amongst very few women in the country who were elected three times as MPs".

BJP MLA Dayanand Sopte said he was inspired by leaders like late Pramod Mahajan and

MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar said Swaraj was the most influential woman politician in India after prime minister late Indira Gandhi.

"Swaraj was instrumental in taking a historic step of showing live telecast of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during her tenure as Information and Broadcasting Minister," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)