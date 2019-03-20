Goa floor test: BJP, Sawant win crucial test with 20 votes, 15 MLAs oppose

Chief Minister on Wednesday won the trust vote in the Assembly with 20 votes. 15 MLAs opposed. Governor Mridula Sinha convened the special session. All of the 36 MLAs of the assembly were present for the floor test.

Sawant was sworn in as chief minister with two deputies on Tuesday at 2 am. The government claimed majority with the support of 21 MLAs--12 from the BJP, three each of allies Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents. The Congress, which is the single largest party with 14 MLAs, had also staked claim to form the government, but failed.

The strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 36 following the death of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and MLA Francis D'Souza and resignations of two MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

After multiple postponements of the oath ceremony on Monday, Sawant, a two-time MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa, was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan at 1.50 am. An ayurveda practitioner, Sawant has been a dedicated RSS worker. Sawant said his priority was to complete projects undertaken by Parrikar. The state government will build a memorial in Parrikar's name at Panaji's Miramar beach, where he was cremated, he added.

Reflecting a generational shift in the BJP, Sawant, 45, was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with 11 other ministers including those from the MGP and the GFP. He succeeded Parrikar, who died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for over an year.

Interestingly, all the ministers who were part of the Parrikar Cabinet were sworn in by the Governor.