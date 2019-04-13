Shiv Sena assures parallel minimum financial support for mining industry in Goa

-
Shiv Sena Goa unit Vice President Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Saturday said the party would make a provision in central laws to give minimum financial support to mining dependents if the industry continues to reel under crisis.
South Goa candidate Naik said: "Mining dependents and the industry have contributed to the central and state coffers lakhs of rupees in the form of royalty and other taxes. The mining industry has played an important role in the development of the state. So, it is the duty of the centre and state right now to help them during their time of crisis."
"Shiv Sena has remained committed towards a resumption of the mining industry. It also stood firm with mining dependents in their time of crisis and had even participated in protests in New Delhi in December, last year."
"We have always been with the mining dependents. Sena assures to raise the voice of mining dependents in the Parliament. The BJP MPs from Goa have failed to do so. Once elected, we will do it for the sake of lakhs of people dependent on this industry," Naik added.
Sena asserted that if the industry takes time to resume, the MPs will move a resolution in the Parliament giving minimum support to the mining dependents through central funds or from the District Mineral Fund which is lying with the State authorities.
The party also said mining dependants should be supported the way farmers are backed in the country through various loan waivers, "considering their contribution towards the growth of India.
