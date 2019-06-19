Goa set to import tar from West Asian countries

-
ALSO READ
Goa Minister calls Sudin Dhavalikar one of 'most corrupt '
Goa CM justifies dropping his deputy Dhavalikar from Cabinet
Hours after quitting MGP, Pawaskar inducted in Goa Cabinet
Goa Dy CM Sudin Dhavalikar was indulging in anti -alliance activities: Pramod Sawant
New Goa minister Pawaskar gets PWD portfolio
-
Union Road Transport ministry has approved the Goa government's plan to import tar from West Asian countries in the wake of its shortage in local markets, State PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar said here Wednesday.
He said Goa annually requires 4.5 lakh tonnes of tar which is used to repair roads across the length and breadth of the coastal state.
According to the minister, many internal roads could not be repaired last year due to scarcity of tar in the markets of Mumbai and Mangalore.
"We told Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari that apart from the shortage, the quality of tar in the markets of Mumbai and Mangalore is found to be poor. Gadkari approved our demand to import tar from the Middle East countries," Pauskar said.
He said tenders would be issued for the import.
"The tar would be brought to the Mormugao Port Trust in Vasco and stored at a particular place for disbursal," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU