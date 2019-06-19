Goa set to import tar from West Asian countries

Union Road Transport ministry has approved the government's plan to import tar from West Asian in the wake of its shortage in local markets, State PWD said here Wednesday.

He said annually requires 4.5 lakh tonnes of tar which is used to repair roads across the length and breadth of the coastal state.

According to the minister, many internal roads could not be repaired last year due to scarcity of tar in the markets of and

"We told for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari that apart from the shortage, the quality of tar in the markets of and is found to be poor. Gadkari approved our demand to import tar from the countries," Pauskar said.

He said tenders would be issued for the import.

"The tar would be brought to the in Vasco and stored at a particular place for disbursal," he said.

