Realme aims 12-15pc mkt share in 2019, to launch accessories

Realme, a sub-brand of Chinese manufacturer Oppo, Wednesday said it was aiming 12-15 per cent marketshare of by December 2019 and will foray into the accessories market.

The company claimed to enjoy 7.25 per cent marketshare in the January-March 2019 period.

"We are aiming at selling 15 million handsets in 2019 and aspire to garner 12-15 per cent marketshare. We will also introduce full-range mobile accessories," said.

Realme, which used to be a pure online player, recently started offline sales after it found that its products are receiving greater acceptance in the tier II to VI cities.

"We will continue to be an online focus mobile brand, but want to have offline channel as this segment accounts for 65-70 per cent of total smart handsets sold in the country," Sheth said.

"But, we will restrict our offline trade channel presence limited to just 20,000 outlets across the country in 2019," he said.

Six branded expereince zones will be added in the calendar year.

With the new strategy, share of offline sale will rise to 30 per cent of total company, the said.

The company will have the same pricing strategy in online and offline channels.

