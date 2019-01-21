Goa: Vagator beach to host Sunburn Klassique on Feb 23-24

Organisers of electronic dance music festival Monday said its new "smaller and sleeker" version would held in Beach in north on February 23-24.

The EDM festival, which used to be held in the coastal state in the last week of December, was discontinued here three years ago as inputs costs during that period of the year were higher than usual, organisers said.

The had last week given in-principle approval for the new version that organisers are calling " Klassique".

"The festival will be held at beach in North on February 23-24. We want to create a good time for in February through Sunburn Klassique," Harindra Singh, chief managing director of Percept Limited, told reporters here Monday.

"Sunburn Klassique is a smaller and sleeker version of Sunburn Goa," he said.

On the decision to discontinue Sunburn Goa in the December slot three years ago, he said, "We used to get 70,000-80,000 people a day. We left Goa as the costs had gone up. Government taxes, and fees had become too expensive. Hotels and flights were expensive."



"In Goa, when it comes to December, everything goes up. Excess tourist inflow during that time also puts strain on the infrastructure. Even fans had to pay too much," he added.

