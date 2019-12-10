A day after facing tech issue, GoAir flight leaves Singapore for Bengaluru

A GoAir plane that was grounded in Singapore due to a "technical issue" on Monday took off on Tuesday.

The budget carrier was operating an A320 neo plane, as per flight tracking websites.

The plane was carrying 158 passengers.

A GoAir spokesperson said the flight G8 28 from Singapore to Bengaluru had an air turn back on priority shortly after take off, following a technical issue on Monday.

"There were 158 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently being attended to by the GoAir engineering team," he added.

Late in the evening, the spokesperson said the aircraft has taken off from Singapore.