Godrej Interio Launches Research Study: 'Harness the Power of Social Capital'

/ -- Godrej Interio, India's leading furniture solutions brand, announced today the of its exclusive new research study: 'Harness the Power of Social Capital' that reveals the challenges and solutions for the modern day workspaces.

Industry experts like Ajith Nair, Director, and Ravi Sarangan, Executive Director, launched the report which encapsulates views of over 100 organisations in The study was launched at Godrej Interio's new Social Office Experience Zone center at Fort,

The study revealed how the transforming nature of work and a younger workforce are altering workplaces, from pure 'work hubs' into 'social hubs'. It found the current Indian workforce, of which 46% are millennials, prefer three types of workplaces - to focus, relax and collaborate.

Anil Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Interio, said, " research study found that about 29% of Indian workforce felt the need to have collaborative space, and 15% preferred to have a zone that would help them relax and rejuvenate in the office. About 61% of them at the same time also needed a place to concentrate without distractions when required. Of these 56% said that their office lacked such spaces currently. Basis these insights, we developed the concept of Social Office. The workplace must align with the expectations of the employees, the way today's modern workers function is very different, and the workplace must provide them the enabling environment they need to be engaged. Allowing space for the individual aspirations of these employees will help them be highly productive."



He added, "The sedentary nature of work, as well as the increasing number of hours spent in the workplace, is causing adverse effects on employee health. The Social Office understands the direct link between employee health and productivity and creates an environment that supports the health and well-being of the employees."The beauty of the Social Office lies in its variety. The Social Office offers a right balance of 'ME' and 'WE' spaces - different types of work environments that employees can use as they please, to facilitate their work. The Social Office not only encourages collaboration and brainstorming but also counterbalances that by facilitating private meeting areas and quiet spaces designed for privacy and a distinct lack of distraction, to suit the employees looking for a space to do intense, focused work.

Based on the changing consumer needs and workstyles, Social office provides a space that not only gives a productive, enjoyable work life, it also provides an opportunity to socialize with colleagues during and after work.

Sameer Joshi, Associate Vice President, (B2B), Godrej Interio, said, "We expect the Social Office furniture to attract traction in the metros such as Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi owing to the presence of business hubs. The market for the same is nascent, and it is expected to be at Rs. 200 Cr. However, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%. We expect organizations to soon pick up the trend of Social office in the years to come. It will be a for us for the overall turnover of 1500 Cr in 19-20 with an expected growth rate of 20% year on year."



The experience centre spread across 3,500 sq ft area at the iconic Godrej Bhavan in Fort, has been created to give a first-hand experience of the social workspace.

(GI) is India's leading furniture in both home and institutional segments with a strong commitment to sustainability and centres of excellence in design, and

Led by the largest in-house design team in the country in the furniture category and awarded with 33 Design Mark Awards till date, GI aims to transform spaces with its thoughtfully designed furniture to create brighter homes and offices with products that have the highest design quotient in aesthetics, functionality and technology. has 7 facilities situated at Mumbai, Haridwar, Shirwal, and

