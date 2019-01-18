Gold futures decline Rs 14 on profit-booking, weak global cues

Gold prices fell by Rs 14 to Rs 32,390 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators went for profit-booking at prevailing levels amid a weak trend overseas.

In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in April fell by Rs 14, or 0.04 per cent, to trade at Rs 32,390 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 75 lots.

The for delivery in June, too, 31, or 0.1 per cent, to trade at Rs 32,480 per 10 gram with a business volume of 434 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit-booking by traders and a weak trend in precious metals overseas.

Globally, gold shed 0.04 per cent to USD 1,291.52 an ounce in

