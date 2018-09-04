Gold futures fall 0.27% on negative global cues

Tracking weak global trend, gold prices drifted down by 0.27 per cent to Rs 30,244 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators trimmed positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October fell by Rs 83, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 30,244 per ten grams in business turnover of 243 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in December contracts was trading lower by Rs 71, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 30,470 per ten grams in one lot.

Market analysts said offloading of positions by traders in sync with a weakening global trend where gold inched lower today as the dollar remained firm near a one-week high on the back of intensifying global trade tensions, influenced gold prices in futures trade here.

Globally, gold fell 0.15 per cent to USD 1,199.10 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)