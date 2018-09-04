Man gets 10-yr imprisonment for bid to kill teenaged girl

A 21-year-old man has been awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment by a court here in for attempting to kill a girl.

District and Sessions P P Jadhav also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused, Kamalkant Maheshchand Saini, while pronouncing the order last Wednesday.

The victim, then aged 14 and a resident of Kalwa town here, got acquainted with Saini during a visit to her native village in Rajasthan's district in February 2016.

The duo fell in love, following which Saini came to Kalwa on the pretext of appearing for an exam and stayed at the girl's house.

On March 18, 2016, he insisted that the girl accompany him to his native village. When she refused, he fired a country-made revolver at her, seriously injuring her.

The girl's sister raised an alarm and their neighbours rushed the victim to a hospital.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under various IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The in his order said the prosecution established that the accused attempted to commit murder by opening fire at the girl, and caused her life threatening injuries.

She survived due to prompt hospitalisation, he noted.

Also, the accused possessed the gun without a licence, which shows his criminal tendency, the observed while pronouncing the sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)