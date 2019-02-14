Gold futures fall 0.32% on profit-booking

Gold prices slipped by 0.32 per cent to Rs 32,905 per ten gram in futures trade Thursday after traders booked profits.

However, a firm trend overseas capped the fall in prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month April drifted lower by Rs 106, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 32,905 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 909 lots.

In a similar manner, the March contract of gold fell by Rs 102, or 0.31 per cent, to quote at Rs 32,807 per 10 gram, in a business turnover of 965 lots.

Analysts said profit-booking by traders at existing levels led to the fall in gold prices but a better trend overseas, limited the losses.

Globally, gold was up 0.15 per cent at Rs 1,308.80 an ounce in

