Gold futures fall on weak domestic demand

Gold prices fell by Rs 6 to Rs 33,461 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday due to profit-booking by participants at current levels amid muted domestic demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 6, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 33,461 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,506 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in far-month June eased by Rs 13, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 33,580 per 10 gram in 3,541 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold prices was due to profit-booking by traders at existing levels and the metal's losses in the global market.

Globally, the gold was trading lower by 0.23 per cent at USD 1,313.85 an ounce in

