Gold futures slide 0.12 pc on weak global cues

Gold prices dipped by 0.12 per cent to Rs 32,120 per 10 grams in futures trade Wednesday



as speculators reduced exposure, driven by weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February fell by Rs 40, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 32,120 per ten grams in a business turnover of 398 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in global markets, mainly influenced gold prices at futures trade here.

Gold prices fell 0.11 per cent to USD 1,284.30 an ounce in

