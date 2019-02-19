Gold futures up Rs 12 on global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 12 to Rs 33,620 per 10 gram in futures trading Tuesday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 12, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 33,620 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,932 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for far-month June for the was up by Rs 19, or 0.06 per cent, at Rs 33,830 per 10 gram with a business volume of 6,318 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants on positive cues from global market, mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.38 per cent to trade at USD 1,323.14 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)