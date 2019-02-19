Telangana CM expands cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

Ending over two months of speculation, K on Tuesday expanded his two-member Cabinet with induction of ten members.

Six new faces -- S Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eashwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Srinivas Goud, and -- found berth in the

A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, G and Etela Rajender, who were part of the Cabinet in Rao's previous term, returned as ministers.

and Governor E S L Narasimhan administered them the oath of office and secrecy at Raj Bhavan, in the presence of the chief minister, taking the Cabinet size to 12.

The Chief Minister's nephew and senior TRS leader T Harish Rao, who earlier served as Irrigation Minister, did not figure in the list, as also the Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo's son K T Rama

None of the woman members could make it to the Rao's first Cabinet also did not have a

Rama was appointed as TRS Working President, a day after the assumed charge for the second term on December 13 after the party returned to power with a thumping majority in the 119-member Assembly.

Along with the chief minister, had also been sworn in, and he was allotted Home portfolio.

The "delay" in Cabinet expansion had drawn fire from opposition parties who contended that it amounted "violation" of constitutional norms and had hit administration.

However, rejecting the charge, the ruling TRS said a high-level committee had looked into ways to streamline the entire administration by bringing together connected departments under one ministry and the exercise took time.

Last week, the fixed Tuesday for the Cabinet expansion, as it is an "auspicious day" being "Magha Shuddha Pournami" as per the Lunar calendar.

