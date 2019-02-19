AIADMK clinches Lok Sabha poll deal with PMK

The ruling AIADMK Tuesday announced a poll alliance with the and allotted seven seats to it for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

Announcing the deal in the presence of K Palaniswami, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy O Panneerselvam said it has also been decided that the PMK will be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat.

Under the deal, The PMK will be supporting the AIADMK in the bypolls expected to 21 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, he said.

A formal agreement in this regard was signed between the leadership of the two parties in a city hotel.

PMK founder S Ramadoss described the coalition as "an alliance for people's welfare, a mega coalition and a victorious alliance."



"To retrieve the rights of people, we have made a 10-point charter of demands," Ramadoss said.

The demands include declaring the Cauvery delta districts as a protected farm region, a caste wise census be held in and seven Rajiv case convicts be set free.

"This coalition will be successful in all the 40 constituencies in and Puducherry," he said.

The rationale for aligning with the AIADMK will be explained by his son and former Union Dr later, he said.

