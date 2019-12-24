Gold jumps Rs 191 to Rs 39,239 per 10 gram on positive global trends

-
-
Gold prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 191 to Rs 39,239 per 10 gram in the national capital following rally in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver also zoomed Rs 943 to Rs 47,146 per kg compared to the previous close of Rs 46,203 per kg.
Gold had on Monday closed at Rs 39,048 per 10 gram.
"Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi witnessed pre-Christmas rally by rallying up by Rs 191 on festival demand along with rally in global prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, gold prices traded with gains at $1,491 per ounce and silver at $17.60 per ounce.
"Global investors have opted for safer option to park their funds ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays eyeing economic and political uncertainties," he added.
