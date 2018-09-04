Gold remains weak on global cues; silver recovers

eased by Rs 50 to Rs 31,200 per 10 gram at the market Tuesday on subdued demand from local jewellers amid a weak overseas trend.

However, silver rose by Rs 150 to Rs 37,850 per kg on scattered enquiries from industrial units and coin makers.

Marketmen said fell in tandem with a weak global trend where the slipped Tuesday as the dollar hit a one-week high on the back of intensifying global trade tensions and economic worries in emerging markets.

Globally, fell 0.57 per cent to USD 1,194 an ounce and silver by 1.25 per cent to USD 14.28 an ounce in

Furthermore, sluggish demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market put pressure on gold prices.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity 50 each to Rs 31,200 and Rs 31,050 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious had lost Rs 100 yesterday.

Sovereign however remained steady at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight gram in limited deals.

On the other hand, silver rose by Rs 150 to Rs 37,850 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 75 to Rs 36,770 per kg.

Silver coins however remained flat at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

