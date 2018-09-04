Supply of retail space up 27pc in Jan-June to meet retailers' demand: CBRE

Property on Tuesday said the supply of rose 27 per cent during January-June period this year in seven major cities to cater the rising demand from domestic and foreign retailers.

In its latest report titled Retail Market View', said the new supply of increased to 1.9 million sq ft in the first half of 2018 as against 1.5 million sq ft in the same period last year.

The fresh supply came in Chennai, and Delhi-

During the reported period, witnessed the launch of (1 million sq ft), Next and Next Galleria (totalling 0.65 million sq ft) in Hyderabad, and 32nd Avenue (0.25 million sq ft) in Gurgaon.

In January-June 2017, saw a supply of one million sq ft, (0.3 million sq ft) and (O.2 million sq ft).

Global brands such as Dyson, Molton Brown, Berluti, American Eagle, Antony Morato, and & Body Works entered with their first stores becoming operational during this period.

International brands such as Tom Tailor, Miniso, Taco Bell, Mango, Marks and Spencer, and continued to expand operations by entering new markets across the country.

"The overall outlook for the Indian continues to be positive at the back of various policy reforms, entry of foreign players and increasing urbanisation," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, & South East Asia,

He said around 45 million sq ft of additional supply could be added during second half of 2018 across most major cities.

"With REITs in the offing, the focus on developing investment grade developments is likely to redefine the in India, he added.

On rentals, CBRE said trends varied across key high streets in major cities during January-June 2018.

Rentals appreciated in high-street markets such as Khan Market, (NCR), Linking Road (Mumbai), MG Road and Aundh (Pune). Some high street locations in and also saw increase in rents.

On the other hand, rentals remained stable in most of the other high-streets across the country.

Rentals across organised also displayed a varied trend mall rentals remained stable in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and but increased in Bengaluru, and

