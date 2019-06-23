Goods train wagon catches fire in Odisha

A wagon of a coal-laden goods train caught fire at railway station in Odisha's district on Sunday.

No one was hurt in the incident, railway officials said.

Smoke was detected in the wagon of the goods train which was proceeding from Paradip to and prompt steps were taken to douse the flames, station master R N Behera said.

The alert railway staff immediately informed the concerned authorities after noticing smoke from the wagon.

This was the second such incident in less than a fortnight in the district.

On June 10, similar mishap took place near Sunday's

