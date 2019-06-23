NZ fined for slow over-rate in their World Cup match against West Indies

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Manchester 

New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in their World Cup match at Old Trafford here.

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five runs on Saturday with captain Kane Williamson hitting a career-best 148.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Williamson's side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," the ICC said Sunday.

"As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension," it said.

Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker levelled the charge.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 20:00 IST

