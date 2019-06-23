NZ fined for slow over-rate in their World Cup match against West Indies

have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against the in their match at Old here.

defeated the by five runs on Saturday with hitting a career-best 148.

of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Williamson's side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the fined double that amount," the ICC said Sunday.

"As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension," it said.

Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire and fourth umpire levelled the charge.

