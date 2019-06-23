5 dead, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

At least five persons were killed and three others injured Sunday when a vehicle rolled down into a 200-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

The accident occurred at Kewal villager near Budhal in the border district around 4.15 pm, a said.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched after the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge.

Two persons were found dead on the spot while the of the vehicle and two others succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital, the said.

The three injured were evacuated from the and shifted to the hospital, he added.

