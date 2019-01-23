Waqf board college recruitment: Madras HC orders CBI probe into allegations against TN minister

The on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff at M S S Board College here.

Justice P Velmurugan ordered the to file a report within six months on a petition which also alleged that Tamil Nadu and were involved in the irregularities.

The directed the and the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) to cooperate with the in the investigation.

The court issued the order on a petition by who alleged more than 30 appointments had been made in violation of guidelines and after taking huge sums of money by the in-charge of the college, Jamal Mohideen, also a of the ruling

The petitioner alleged that Mohideen was a "benami" of and had collected Rs 30-35 lakh for each appointment.

He further alleged that Mohideen had shared the amount collected with Kafeel and Raja.

The teaching faculty appointed by him had not cleared the National Eligibility Test or the State Eligibility Test, which was a violation of the UGC norms, the petitioner submitted.

He claimed that though he had submitted a complaint to the DVAC, no action was taken. Hence, he moved the court seeking a CBI investigation.

