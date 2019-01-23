Idea we aren't accessible to press 'absolutely laughable', says White House press secy

Sarah on Wednesday brushed aside criticism that the is not accessible to the press, saying that such an opinion is "absolutely laughable".

The has not held a conference -- its customary daily one -- for over a month now.

"I take questions from reporters every single day. The idea that this isn't accessible to the press is absolutely laughable," told 'Fox & Friends'.

However, she was noncommittal about the future of White House press briefings.

"We'll see what happens. As the said yesterday, he doesn't like the decorum in the White House. Look, we are in the business of getting information to the American people, not making stars out of people that want to become contributors on CNN," said.

The has clashed with several high-profile White House reporters in the past, including and April Ryan, who is also a contributor.

"We are more than happy to take questions, but we think there should be a certain level of decorum and a certain level of honesty and responsibility that comes with that," she said.

On Tuesday, had said he has asked Sanders not to do daily briefings. "The reason does not go to the podium much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press," he tweeted.

"I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!" he said.

The White House Correspondent's Association (WHCA) has criticised the White House for not holding daily press briefings.

"This retreat from transparency and accountability sets a terrible precedent. Being able to question the or other senior government officials publicly helps the media tell Americans what their most powerful representatives are doing in their name," said in a statement.

"While other avenues exist to obtain information...briefing briefings can also be good for clearing out the underbrush of news: Is that meeting still on? Does he still plan to travel to X summit? When you're face to face with the president, you're generally more inclined to ask about headline items," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)