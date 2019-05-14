Google opens German centre to improve data privacy

opened a focused engineering centre in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, its latest move to beef up its credentials as tech companies' face growing scrutiny of their data collection practices.

said the Silicon Valley tech giant is expanding its operations in the southern German city, including doubling the number of data engineers there to more than 200 by the end of 2019.

The new Safety Engineering Center will make a global hub for the company's "cross-product engineering efforts," Pichai said in a blog post.

Staff will work with privacy specialists in other cities to build products for use around the world, Pichai said, adding that engineers built the Google Account control panel as well as privacy and security features for the Chrome browser.

Data privacy and security at Google and its tech rivals including are increasingly in the spotlight. Both dedicated much of their annual developer conferences last week to privacy, with Google unveiling new tools giving people more control over how they're being tracked while outlined plans to connect people though more private channels.

