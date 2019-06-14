Maha govt transfers IAS officials

The government Friday transferred a few officials.

According to an order by the state's Administration department (GAD), 2001 batch IAS Nidhi Pandey has been made of the Mumbai-based Shivshahi Redevelopment Project Limited, while 2003 batch VN has been appointed as development commissioner (unorganised labour).

RV Nimbalkar, a 2007 batch IAS official, at present additional commissioner in the Pune Municipal Corporation, has been posted as chief executive officer, Slum Rehabilitation Development, Pune.

CK Dange, a 2010 IAS official, has been made joint secretary, Administration department, while Sushil Khodwekar, 2011 batch IAS, is now deputy secretary, School Education and Sports department.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)