Gorge at over 100 restaurants from across India at new food fest

Guppy, Nukkadwala, La Pino'z Pizza, and Doner And Gyros will be among the over 100 restaurants participating in an upcoming festival.

Organised by Zomato, Zomaland, in its first edition will bring to the table flavours of seven different cuisines complemented with a high entertainment quotient including a stellar line-up of music artists as well as India's top comedians.

"It is our attempt to bring the best restaurants in the city together - a physical manifestation of much loved Collections - so that our users can taste and try that is unique and delicious," Gaurav Gupta, COO, Zomato, said.

The three-day gastronomical extravaganza that begins on January 18, will feature Delhi's favourite eateries under one roof designed in seven culinary zones.

A zone will be dedicated to the 'Flavours of India' with restaurants like Biryani By Kilo, Amma Haus, Sassy Begum, Roomali Garh and by Veda.

'The Oriental Trail' will include Set'z, , Ping's Cafe Orient, Enoki, Wanchai by Kylin, Namaste Asia and Wok to Walk, while the 'American Avenue' will include eateries like Smokey's BBQ & Grill, Fat Lulus, Pie Pizza, Bombay Factory, Sazerac, Uncle Jack's and The Burger House.

Tingling the international palates, there will be zones dedicated to European and Mexican cuisines with restaurants like Le Bistro Du Parc, Twigly, House, Pasta Pitaara and Rodeo Cantina & Kitchen.

There will also be a 'Healthy Hub' with eateries like The Salad Story, and a 'Dessert District' with Roshan di Kulfi, Keventers, Giani's, Crepe-fe, Whipped among others.

A 'Kids Park' with a curated menu by Little.Big and Emoi will also be part of the event.

The entertainment segment too will be divided into two stages - Live Arena and Theatre Bizarre, which will be hosting performances by artists including Lucky Ali, 'Angel Eyes' hit-maker Raghav, and Ritviz of Udd Gaye' fame.

Popular comedians like Rohan Joshi, and Varun Thakur, as well as will also be performing during the course of the three days of the carnival.

The event that will be held at the here, will come to a close on January 20.

It will then move to Pune (February 8-10) and (March 1-3).

