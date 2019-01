A man, suspected to be a drug peddler, was arrested and seven kilograms of poppy was seized from his possession in and Kashmir's district Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the man, identified as Mansoor of south Kashmir, and seized the poppy from him, they said.

A case has been registered, police said.

