Governor leads Yoga Day celebrations in TN

The 5th International Day was observed in Friday, with Banwarilal Purohit leading from the front.

Among those who performed various asanas coinciding with the day were Ministers for School Education and Health, KA Senkottaiyan and Dr C Vijayabaskar, respectively and

Naval personnel at INS Adyar also joined the International Day.

At the Raj Bhavan here, Purohit was joined by a number of volunteers including students from Madras University, Anna University, and

In the hour-long event held this morning, Central Reserve Police personnel, those from the state police department and other employees of the Raj Bhavan performed various asanas, a Raj Bhavan release said.

"These asanas are beneficial for physical fitness, musculoskeletal functioning and cardio-vascular health, the management of diabetes, respiratory disorder, hypertension, and other lifestyle - "



They also help to reduce depression, fatigue, anxiety disorder and stress, it said.

Similarly, personnel of the also observed the Yoga Day.

Senkottaiyan and Soundarajan performed asanas at an event to mark the day while Vijayabaskar and his officials joined the Yoga Day programme held at the Omandurar Government multispeciality hospital.

Officials of also participated in an event to mark Yoga Day.

Events were held in other parts of the state like Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam where volunteers from various walks of life including participated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)