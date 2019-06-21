Death toll in house collapse in JK's Rajouri rises to two

The death toll in the house collapse incident in district of has risen to two with one of the six injured persons, an infant, succumbing to injuries, police said on Friday.

The newly built concrete double-storey house of one suddenly collapsed at Devlian village in Kalakote area of the border district on Thursday, killing one of the family members, identified as Gafoor Hussain (35), the police said.

Six other family members -- Zakir's five children aged between 12 and 17 years and Hussain's one-year-old son -- were rescued in a serious condition and shifted to hospital where the infant succumbed to injuries late Thursday, a said.

After initial treatment locally, the rest of the injured were shifted to for specialised treatment, the said.

He said the district administration has ordered an inquiry to find out the cause of the sudden collapse of the house.

