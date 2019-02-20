Airbus opens commercial pilot and maintenance training centre

-
Airbus Wednesday said it has inaugurated a world class training centre for commercial pilots and maintenance engineers in the National Capital Region of Delhi.
The initiative is part of its continuing efforts to support the exponential growth of the civil aviation sector in the country, the company said.
Airbus forecast a need for more than 25,000 new pilots in India over the next 20 years to keep pace with the current double-digit growth in its commercial aviation industry, it said in a release.
"Providing a robust training infrastructure to support our customers' businesses is a priority for us.
One pillar of our customer services mission is proximity to the customer, and another one is safety.
In that respect, having a training centre located in the country is proof of our commitment towards both," Airbus India & South Asia President and Managing Director Anand E Stanley said.
The training centre incorporates an A320 flight simulator for full-flight simulation, along with programmes on aircraft procedure training, computer-based classroom training, and standard pilot transition training, including an 'Upgrade to Command' course, aimed at improving skills and maturity of co-pilots as they transition to commandership, Airbus said.
The facility will complement Airbus India's training centre in Bengaluru, which has trained more than 4,500 maintenance engineers since its inception in 2007, it added.
"The new training centre in India is part of our worldwide development plan to address the growing demand for pilots.
Over 500,000 new pilots will be required worldwide over the next 20 years. Our increasing footprint also aims at providing service closer to airline customers," Airbus Commercial Aircraft Head of Training Services Michael Chemouny said.
